No new COVID-19 cases reported in Carson City region; total at 11

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting no additional cases of COVID-19 in the Quad County region: Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties. The total number of cases in the Quad-County region remains at 11.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 5 5 0 0 Douglas County 5 5 0 0 Lyon County 1 1 0 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 11 11 0 0

According to the Nevada Health Response Dashboard, statewide number show:

996 Cases, 15 Deaths

11,000 tests have been conducted

10,000 tests have come back negative

Current cases are self-isolating in their homes. Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

Carson City Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 Hotline is staffed Monday thru Friday 8am to 5pm; Saturday and Sunday 8am-4:30pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789. Call the hotline for questions about COVID-19. If you are experiencing symptoms, contact your healthcare provider. If they are unable to assist you, contact the call center for screening. At this time, only the individuals who meet the criteria determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be tested.

Stay informed. The COVID-19 situation is changing frequently. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.