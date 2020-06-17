‘Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century’ is Nevada Reads feature

Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century by Jessica Bruder is a compelling work of immersive journalism describes the lives of nomadic workers who travel from one temporary job to another (including Fallon) to make ends meet. Working long hours at beet harvests and walking miles in Amazon warehouses, these mostly older Americans live in their RVs, cars, or vans and represent an increasing population of

migrant workers living just this side of homelessness. Author Jessica Bruder provides both a critique of our current economy and a celebration of human resourcefulness and resilience.

This title is available for simultaneous download through Overdrive/Libby and the library has multiple copies for check-out making it a perfect book club selection. A Reading Group Guide is available.

Nevada Reads is made possible through Nevada Humanities.

The library is located at 553 S. Maine St. in Fallon and http://www.churchillcountylibrary.org.