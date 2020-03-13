Noon Friday: Four candidates in race for Carson City Mayor

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated

As of noon Friday, 14 candidates for Carson City offices filed and the the run for the mayor’s office is now a four-way race.

The deadline to file for the upcoming election with the Clerk-Recorder is 5 p.m. Friday (today).

Jim Shirk jumped into the mayor’s race this morning, joining Supervisor Lori Bagwell, Nathaniel Killgore, and Aaron Sims. They are vying to replace Mayor Bob Crowell, who was first elected in 2008 and is termed out.

Shirk is a former supervisor from Ward 4 who lost his re-election bid for that seat against Supervisor John Barrette in 2016.

As expected, Ronni Hannaman, executive director, Carson City Chamber of Commerce, filed today for supervisor Ward 2.

Also in that race is Lorne Houle, who ran for Sheriff in 2016, and Maurice White, who ran for Ward 2 four years ago. They are competing for the seat held by Supervisor Brad Bonkowski, who is not seeking re-election.

Three candidates are running for supervisor Ward 4 to replace Barrette who is not seeking re-election. Ronald Bratsch filed Thursday, joining Lisa Schuette and Michael Smith, who both filed in the first week.

All those races will be on the ballot for the primary on June 9. The top two vote getters in each race will then move to the ballot for the general election on Nov. 3.

Three districts for Carson City School Board trustee are open. Two districts each attracted only a single candidate so Laurel Crossman, District 2, and Michael Walker, District 5, will be elected without contest.

Joe Cacioppo, who is seeking re-election, and Joy Trushenski, will go straight to the general election ballot for school trustee, District 7.