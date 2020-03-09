Northern Nevada congressional races crowded; Wheeler, Titus draw opponents

There are now seven candidates in the race for Congressional District 2 and incumbent Republican Mark Amodei still doesn’t have a primary opponent.

Five of the other six are Democrats: Patricia Ackerman, Ed Cohen, Clint Koble, Ian Leutkehans and Rick Shepherd. The remaining candidate is independent Richard Dunn III.

Janine Hansen has announced plans to file this week as an Independent American Party candidate in that same race.

Amodei has held the seat since 2011.

In addition, there are now five candidates running in CD4 including Incumbent Democrat Steven Horsford. He has two primary opponents: Christopher Colley and Jennifer Eason. There are also two Republicans running: Samuel Peters and Jim Marchant.

Two incumbent Assembly Republicans who were unopposed until late Friday now have opposition. Robin Titus is opposed by fellow Republican Jeff Ulrich and Jim Wheeler will face Libertarian Dave Jones.

There is still one announced incumbent who hasn’t filed. Alexis Hansen represents AD32, which covers Washoe County from Sparks north to the Oregon border and all or part of six rural counties. Democrat Paula Povlaitis has filed there.

Filing continues through Friday at 5 p.m.