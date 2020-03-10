Northern Nevada seats in Congress draw more hopefuls

A lot of people want to be in Congress. There are now nine candidates running for each of Nevada’s two multi-county congressional seats.

The latest to file for the CD2 seat held by Republican Mark Amodei is Independent American Party perennial Janine Hansen of Elko. But Amodei, who has held the seat since 2011, still doesn’t have a primary opponent.

There are five Democrats running for the seat: Patricia Ackerman, Ed Cohen, Reynaldo Hernandez, Clint Koble, Ian Leutkehans and Rick Shepherd.

Three of those candidates have run against Amodei in the past. Koble lost in 2018 and Shepherd in 2016. Leutkehans ran as a Republican in 2018 and lost in the primary.

Finally, independent candidate Richard Dunn III filed in CD2, which consists of all of Carson City, Washoe, Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, Pershing, Storey counties and most of Lyon.

Steven Horsford, the incumbent Democrat in CD4, has three primary opponents: Christopher Colley, Jennifer Eason and Gregory Kempton.

There are also three Republicans in the race: Jim Marchant, Samuel Peters and Rebecca Wood.

And, on Tuesday, Libertarian Jonathan Esteban filed.

CD4 consists of most of northern Clark County, southern Lyon County and all of Esmeralda, Lincoln, Mineral, Nye and White Pine counties.

Nevada’s remaining two congressional districts are completely within Clark County and candidates file with the Clark County Voter Registrar. Democrat Dina Titus is one of six — two Democrats, three Republicans and an independent — filed for the CD1 seat.

CD3 incumbent Susie Lee is one of two Democrats, five Republicans, an Independent American and an independent filed in that race.

No new candidates have filed today for the legislative multi-county seats open this election cycle.

The filing period runs through 5 p.m. Friday.