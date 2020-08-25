Number of new virus cases slowing in Nevada

As of Monday, Nevada had logged a total of 66,010 cases of the coronavirus. But that was an increase of just 409 cases — significantly fewer than even the past week when the state averaged 578 new cases per day.

That is a third of the average 1,037 cases reported in the week ending July 31.

Nevada recorded three additional deaths Monday. State officials emphasize the death rate Nevada is seeing corresponds to cases diagnosed up to five weeks ago.

There have been a total of 1,200 deaths from the virus.

The situation at Nevada’s hospitals is also improving. The number of people in intensive care decreased by 26 to 229 and the number of confirmed hospitalizations went down by two to 646.

Of those new cases, 332 or 81.2 percent were in Clark County and 55 or 13.5 percent in Washoe. The remaining 22 cases were spread across the more rural parts of the state.

The daily positivity rate of those tested was 11.4 percent statewide, close to double the 7 percent 14-day rate the Centers for Disease Control says is benchmark to loosen restrictions. That is a function of the fact three quarters of Nevadans live in Clark County. Elsewhere, the rate is much lower, coming in at 7.4 percent in Washoe and just 3.8 percent in Carson City.

Of the statewide death toll, 1,028 are in Clark and 133 in Washoe. Carson remains at just eight deaths, one in Douglas County and six in Lyon.

There are still six Nevada counties that have no reported deaths and one, Eureka, with no reported coronavirus cases.