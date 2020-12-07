Numerous windows shot by BB gun, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is investigating numerous reports of property damage throughout the city.

These incidents occurred Sunday night into Monday morning.

The property damage was windows that appeared to be shot with a BB gun on homes, businesses and vehicles. These occurred in the area of West Musser Street, Colorado Street, Tangerine Drive, Lilly Drive, Pat Lane, Mountain Street, Desatoya Drive, Clydesdale Drive, Siskiyou Drive, Cabrolet Drive, Oak Ridge Drive, Pinebrook Drive and Chaise Drive.

Witnesses report seeing a white or silver sedan in the area.

Anyone with information or questions is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Hatley (775) 283-7852, Investigations Lt. Daniel Gonzales (775) 283-7850 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.