NV Energy asking residents to conserve energy in face of heat wave

NV Energy is urging its electric customers in Nevada to conserve electricity today and Wednesday between 2 and 9 p.m. in order to offset energy supply issues caused by record-breaking heat throughout the western United States, according to a news release.

Conservation is the best way to reduce strain on the local power grid.

Effective measures to conserve energy during this time period include:

• Turn off lights

• Turn off pool pumps

• Unplug appliances not in use

• Avoid using large electrical appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines and electric clothes dryers

• Adjust the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher to reduce the use of air conditioning during this time, barring any medical issues, and use ceiling fans to cool people and pets. Pre-cool your home prior to 2 p.m.

• Keep the refrigerator and freezer closed as much as possible

• Close window coverings to keep the heat out

• Do not charge electric vehicles between 2 and 9 p.m.

More energy saving information is available at nvenergy.com/powershift.

“We understand that many of our customers are home during this time due to the pandemic, and appreciate any small changes they can make to reduce their energy use today,” said Josh Langdon, NV Energy Vice President of Transmission. “By conserving energy together we will help prevent the current western United States energy supply shortage from escalating into a more serious reliability problem.”

For information about the current status of the company’s electric system visit

nvenergy.com, or follow NV Energy on Facebook and Twitter.