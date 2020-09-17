NV Energy cancels fire safety outage event in Tahoe Basin

NV Energy has canceled the Public Safety Outage Management event it had planned for Friday.

A spokesman said it won’t be necessary to trigger outages in different parts of the basin because weather conditions have improved.

Such outages are used deliberately when there is extreme risk of fire and high winds. They are designed to prevent power lines and other utility equipment from causing wildfires in windy conditions.

But officials said they will continue to monitor conditions and have stationed line crews, vegetation management crews and fire agency partners at specific locations around the lake.

Customers who would have been left without power have been notified the event has been canceled at this point.