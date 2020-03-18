NV Energy expands seniors assistance program to virus victims
Nevada Appeal Capitol Bureau
NV Energy is offering its Northern Nevada Special Assistance Fund for Energy program to people who are struggling because of the COVID-19 epidemic.
That program offers help with energy bills across Northern Nevada. A spokesman said that includes those impacted by the virus because of layoffs or who are unable to pay because they are self-isolated.
The spokesman said those who need help should visit nvenergy.com for information.
The company has already announced it will suspend disconnects for non-payment to customers impacted by the virus and waive late fees and deposits for customers experiencing financial hardship.
