NV Energy expands seniors assistance program to virus victims

NV Energy is offering its Northern Nevada Special Assistance Fund for Energy program to people who are struggling because of the COVID-19 epidemic.

That program offers help with energy bills across Northern Nevada. A spokesman said that includes those impacted by the virus because of layoffs or who are unable to pay because they are self-isolated.

The spokesman said those who need help should visit nvenergy.com for information.

The company has already announced it will suspend disconnects for non-payment to customers impacted by the virus and waive late fees and deposits for customers experiencing financial hardship.