NV Energy may cut power for extreme fire risk

NV Energy officials is again putting in place the Public Safety Outage Management program it established last year.

A spokesman said that means the utility will shut off power in areas where there is extreme risk that power lines and equipment could cause a wildfire.

Utility Vice President Shahzad Lateef said power would only be shut down as a last resort. He said NV Energy and local, state and federal fire, forestry and emergency officials have worked closely over the past year to refine the criteria for deciding if and when power should be turned off.

Those criteria include weather and vegetation conditions, field observations, local fire department guidance and the community’s response to COVID-19.

He said the utility will contact impacted customers 48 hours in advance when possible and provide updates through news medic and social media as well as the Internet at nvenergy.com.