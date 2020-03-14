NV Energy suspending disconnections for coronavirus impact

For customers isolated or experiencing financial hardship because of the coronavirus pandemic, NV Energy officials announced Friday they are suspending disconnections for non-payment.

Utility CEO Doug Cannon said they are seeing the effects the virus is having on their customers and made the decision to provide them with some peace of mind during this period.

“As more of our customers choose to self-isolate or work from home, reliable uninterrupted power is essential to their health, well-being and comfort,” he said.

He said NV Energy will work with those who are impacted economically by waiving deposits and fees for late payments and providing payment plans where needed.

“We are here to support our customers and we will continue to deliver reliable electric service during this period of uncertainty,” Cannon said.

He said customers experiencing financial hardship or isolation because of COVID-19 can call customer service representatives at 775-8834-4444 in the north.

The number is 702-402-5555 in the south.