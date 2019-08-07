NWS: T-storms developing in western Nevada

Thunderstorms are developing in the eastern Sierra into western Nevada, according to a special weather statement issued by the National Weather Service Reno office on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon.

Locations that could be affected include Carson City, Gardnerville and Fallon.

Thunderstorms are developing mainly near and east of US-395 and south of I-80 early Wednesday afternoon, the statement said.

“These storms are fast moving and are unlikely to produce significant rainfall, but do pose a threat for gusty and erratic outflow winds in excess of 50 mph, along with dangerous lightning. Blowing dust is also a concern, especially into west central Nevada.

“Storms may intensify with increasing coverage north and east into the late afternoon and early evening.

“During a thunderstorm, seek shelter inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Strong and gusty winds are possible with these storms. Watch for areas of blowing dust and reduced visibility.”