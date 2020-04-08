Oasis Academy has mask kits ready to go.

Each kit will do 10 masks. The academy would love to be able to deliver some of these early next week. If you are interested in sewing masks, email the following: mmackedon@oanv.org.

Oasis appreciates those who can sew for helping out.

Melissa Mackedon, executive director, read the book “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt” by Michael Rosen on Friday on Facebook. The reading will save to the Oasis Academy page and students and adults alike can check it out later, even if you don’t have a FB account.

This book coordinates with a trend that is happening around the globe while we all stay home to protect our communities. In a nutshell, friendly neighbors put teddy bears in their windows and families are encouraged to go for walks to look for them. This might be a fun thing to do to inspire kids to go outside in their neighborhoods as the weather warms up in the coming weeks.

Calling all seamstresses.

If you are interested in sewing hospital gowns, email mmackedon@oanv.org for a full set of instructions). If you know somebody in Churchill County who can sew, tag them and share this on your page. Thank you to all of those who donated and thank you Holiday Inn Express for your generous donation.

Need for unwanted sheets

Please donate any unwanted sheets (flat or fitted). The sheets are used to make gowns for hospital staff. They can be dropped off as Oasis Academy in the red garbage cans.

Anyone in the community can donate sheets.