Oasis Academy: Parents should come to school before 6 p.m. Wednesday for supplies

All Oasis Academy parents, including those of high school students, should come today, Wednesday, March 18, any time before 6 p.m. to pick up their child’s supplies. Every child has a packet.

We are also sending Chromebooks home with ANY student who does not have access to a computer at home. Families will get an email from their teacher next Tuesday with the full details and instructions.

From Wednesday, March 25 to April 6 we have provided work for students to do in all grades, but some teachers will also be doing live lessons. After April 6 live lessons will include new content and all students in all grades will be required to log on daily and complete the work. Those lessons will be recorded in case family circumstances don’t allow kids to log on at the assigned time. All assigned work will be required by all students.

Special education services will start next week so students with IEPs will continue to get services. Students receiving counseling services will also continue getting those services. Between now and April 6 we will be working diligently to make sure every family has internet access and understands the google platform we will use going forward.