Jan 29, 1924 – Nov 22, 2018

Agnes Claire Williams (maiden name Corcoran) died in her home in Carson City, Nevada on November 22, 2018 at the age of 94.

Agnes is survived by her son Michael Williams and his wife Peggy of Lehi, Utah; her daughter Michele Burke and her husband Brian of Carson City; Grandchildren: Jarrod Williams (Sharee), Joshua Burke (Jessica), Daniel Burke (Jennifer), and Meghan Burke. Great grandchildren: Alyson, Kaitlyn, Jackson, Eli, and Eva Burke, Riley and Avery Williams.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Eileen and the love of her life Harold who was her husband of 67 years.

Agnes was born in Omaha, Nebraska to Blanche and Michael Corcoran. She attended Catholic Schools in Nebraska until the death of her parents in 1940.

She moved to Southern California where she graduated from Southgate High School. In 1943 she met a sailor at a dance and married him 3 days later. She spent the war time working at an army supply depot in Maywood California while Harold was on a tanker in the South Pacific. After her children started school, she worked for a caterer, and later as an assistant cook at the Cal Poly Pomona conference center. Upon retirement she moved with her husband to Bullhead City, Arizona. Soon thereafter they helped establish an American Legion Post and Auxiliary in Laughlin Nevada. They were very active in the unit even serving as Commander and President for the Department of Nevada. They also were busy attending Harold’s Navy ship reunions all over the country for over 25 years. In 2003, because of Harold’s failing health, they moved to Carson City Nevada to be near family. Agnes was known for her garden, amazing tomatoes and no gathering was

complete without her deviled eggs. A lifelong Catholic, she attended St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church and was an usher at the 11:15 mass for 7 years until ill health caused her to retire.

A funeral mass is scheduled for Saturday morning, December 1 at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, Agnes requested donations be made in her memory to the Honor Flight Program, PO Box 21123, Reno, Nevada 89515.