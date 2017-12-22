October 16, 1920 ~ December 20, 2017

Agnes W. Humphries, age 97, passed away on Dec. 20th 2017 in Carson City, NV.

She was born October 16, 1920 in Pennsylvania to Harry and Ola Gertrude Hormell Jones.

Agnes was a longtime Fallon resident and was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church where she sang in the Choir. She was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill in 2010.

She is survived by her daughter, Pat Higgins of Carson City; sons, Bill Peach of Idaho and Danny Humphries of Reno; 6 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on December 29, 2017 at 1:00 pm at the Smith Family Funeral Home, 505 Rio Vista Dr., Fallon.

Burial will follow in the Churchill County Cemetery.