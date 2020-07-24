Alan Carl Edwards

Provided Photo

Alan Carl Edwards was born July 13, 1932 in Decatur, IL and passed away on February 6, 2020, after being ill the last few months. On January 1, 2020 he and his wife Jeri celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary with all 5 children present.

Alan was a Chemist- worked in many different areas including Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from 1980 to 1986. The family moved here in 1986 to settle in Carson City.

When Jeri & Alan arrived here in February of 1986, Washoe Lake was flooding the Highway 395, making it difficult having friends picking them up from the airport. Son Dan was the only one of the children, others were away at school. Alan did find work here, but it was not the experience he chose. His work in KSA was an experience and education for all of the family.

He is survived by his wife Jeri of Carson City, his 5 children, Mary Beth Kinney- Marietta, GA, Patricia Bennett (Patrick) Seattle, WA, Sharon Bowman (Nick) Amarillo, TX – Mark A Edwards (Erica) Lynwood, WA & Daniel Toomey Edwards- St. Louis, MO, Larry Edwards (Pat) Burlington, WA and 2 grand children a nurse Nadine Counts (Liam) and Christian J Kinney a doctor.