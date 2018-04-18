April 12, 1957 ~ April 16, 2018

Alan Charles Steve, age 61, passed away on April 16, 2018 at his home in Fallon.

He was born April 12, 1957 in Fallon to Bill and Maybelle Charley Steve.

He had worked as a gold miner.

He is survived by his daughters, Danyelle Berg and Rachel Steve both of Round Mountain, Nevada; his mother, Maybelle Steve of Fallon; and granddaughters, Kaitlynn and Kymber Nunley.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 21st at 2:00 pm at Smith Family Funeral Home, 505 Rio Vista Dr. in Fallon, with viewing starting at 1:00 pm.

Burial will follow services at the Churchill Public Cemetery.