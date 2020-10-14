Alan Howard Hale

Provided Photo

Alan Howard Hale, born February 24, 1939, a resident of Fallon, Nevada, gently passed away on October 1, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Alan is the son of the late Sarah “Sally” Eugenia Hale (Cloney) and Eugene “Gene” Alton Hale and late sister Leah Royal.

Alan is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jeannette Marie Hale, his daughter Gabrielle Carr and husband Steven Bean, and grandson Michael Carr as well as his daughters Liesl Hale and Heidi Hale and grandchildren. Alan is also survived by his nieces, Denise Jones and Jenny Jones and her spouse,Tami Jones. Alan is also a veteran of the United States Army, loved politics, planes and a robust debate.

A military and memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, Nevada.