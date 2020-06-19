Alana Nicole Day

Provided Photo

A beautiful and vibrant young woman left this world on June 6th, far too soon.

Alana was a graduate of Carson High School and took college courses at Western Nevada College. She worked at many places in Carson City but found her niche as a veterinary assistant. Alana has a big heart and was always willing to help those in need, especially abused and neglected animals.

Alana leaves behind her son, Rylan Miller, who was the love and light of her life, as well as her parents, siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

Please join us in celebrating Alana’s life at James Lee Regional Park in Indian Hills at 2:00 on June 28th.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at P.O. Box 96929, Washington D.C. 20077-7127