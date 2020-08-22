Albert L. "Griz" Gasper

Provided Photo

Al was a longtime Reno and Carson City business man. He was a Navy veteran serving in World War II and again in Korea.

During his life he was a City of Reno councilman, Sparks City fireman, and general manager at Stremmel Motors. His Carson City business ventures included Carson Depot Brewery, Quality Homes, Chrysler dealership, Al Gasper Motors and many others.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon, and children Ron, Bob, Theresa and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Griz loved good friends, food, chocolate, Crown Royal and Liars Dice!

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will will be held at a later date.

Please make a donation in his memory to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 2425 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817 or a charity of your choice.