Albert Porter

Albert S. Porter Jun 22, 1946 ~ Oct 21, 2019

Born to William Edwin and Dorothy Mae Porter in Durango, CO. He was raised in San Diego, CA, graduating from Crawford High School in 1964. In 1986, he moved his family from southern CA to Washoe Valley, NV.

Al was a highly talented artist, incorporating his love of northern Nevada with his passion for watercolor. He was also an avid sportsman who loved golfing, camping, fishing and San Diego Chargers football.

Above all, he was a wonderful husband, father and friend. Al is loved and will be missed by many.

Preceded in death by TiOva, his wife of 36 years, he is survived by 3 children, a sister and a granddaughter.