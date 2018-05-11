Albert Scott Stevens

1933 – 2018

Albert, aka Al, Scotty and Steve, by family and friends, passed away May 8, 2018.

He was born April 23, 1933 to Scott and Vernie Stevens. He married Denise Cassel on March 31, 1956 in St. Mihiel, France.

Al served in the Air Force as a Military Police Officer and retired from Southwest Gas Corporation after 29 years of service.

Al set the example as a father, grandfather, dedicated husband and friend to everyone he met. He really loved life and he will be missed.

Al was preceded in death by his parents Scott and Vernie Stevens and his daughter Kim Spurlock.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years Denise; daughter Tammy Lubich and son Craig "Bear" (Melanie) Stevens; his grandchildren, Ryan (Catherine) Spurlock, Heather (Shawn) Wiese, Steven (Laura) Lubich, Nicole Lubich, Nathan Stevens, Casey Stevens and Tessa Stevens. He is also survived by great-grandchildren Nicholas Reul, Shawn Reul, John Wiese, Staten Lubich, Samuel Lubich and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank A Plus Hospice Care, especially Wanda Hicks, RN, for their exceptional care given to Al and his family.

At Al's request there will be no services.

Arrangements are in the trusted care of Autumn Funerals & Cremations.