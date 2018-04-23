Alexander B. Carter III, age 60, passed away of leukemia on April 4, 2018 in Salt Lake City, UT at the Huntsman Cancer Institute. He was born October 4, 1957, son of Alexander B. and Carole (Peterson) Carter of Topsfield, MA. He was born on the first day of the Space Age, as he was so very proud to tell everyone he met. He was the loving husband of Christine (Horgan) Carter. They were married in Carson City, Nevada on May 7, 1988.

Raised in Topsfield, MA, he was a graduate of Masconomet Regional High School, Boxford, MA, Class of 1975. Alex was a truly progressive genius who was never limited by social constraints. He was a 1987 graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno, with a major in Chemical Engineering and a minor in Chemistry. Alex then went on to get a Master of Business Administration degree in 1994. He loved to travel and experience other cultures. He believed in education and was constantly learning. He believed so fervently in education, that he wrote aviation curriculum for the Carson City School District's GATE program. In striving to learn more, Alex was ready to tackle the space-time continuum and create the next big thing for mankind. He was always the guy making things happen behind the scenes without crediting himself.

Over and above his love for education was his love for music and film. Alex knew every word to every song and every song on the radio was "his favorite song." He was always the first to name that actor in a movie or what movie that actor was in.

Alex's love of the West was kicked off by his adventures while attending Outward Bound in Colorado when he was a teenager.

Alex was our selfie king, original snowboarder (it was his religion), pilot (he was so proud to own his own plane), hiking and adventuring guy, inventor, mad scientist and Mr. Fix-it-all who has left such a huge hole in our lives with his passing that everyone who knew him will never be quite the same.

Alex was the embodiment of unconditional love. He saw endless potential in everyone he knew and would never stop trying to help his loved ones achieve their goals. He did not care where you came from or what had happened in the past. To say he fought for the underdog, would be an understatement.

His humor and smile were contagious. He found humor in every situation, no matter how mad he was about it at first. Even during dark times, he would make us laugh. He joked with his family until the very end. His legacy is profound, and his presence will never be forgotten.

Alex was proud to say that he worked for Clickbond, Inc. for thirty years and was the Vice President of Technology. He was always focused on improving the process. He could often be found in the shop working on some piece of equipment, not because that was his job or because he wanted recognition, but because he wanted to make it better. Alex cared for his employees and their families as much as he cared for his own family.

He was President of SAMPE (Society for the Advancement of Material and Process Engineering), Sierra Nevada Chapter; and was also a member of the Manufacturing Advisory Board at Western Nevada College. Additionally, he was a past Treasurer of the Carson City Airport Authority.

Alex is survived by wife Christine Carter of Carson City, NV; three daughters, Meagan Carter of Austin, NV; Katherine Carter (Kyle Gerber-Winn) of Reno, NV; and Carolyn Carter (Austin Brown) of Reno, NV; his parents Alexander Jr. and Carole Carter of Topsfield, MA; sister and brother-in-law, Linda (Skip) Christian of Salem, NH; brother Matthew Carter of Topsfield, MA; nieces Stephanie Christian, Cayla Christian and nephew Curtis Christian of Salem, NH; Uncles/Aunts Marilyn Gaven, Winchester VA; Alfred B. Lewis and Ellen Peterson-Lewis, New York, NY; Robert and Nancy Carter, Georgetown, MA; the entire Horgan family; many cousins; and foreign exchange daughters Kasia Centkowska (Michal Macuk) of Poland; Maguelone Estienne of France; Caroline Dutra of Brazil, Erna Knöbel of Germany, Karely Peralta of Mexico and Camilla Antonucci of Italy. He was preceded in death by his brother Gary Carter.

We invite you to celebrate Alex's life with us at Genoa Lakes Golf Club (1 Genoa Lakes Valley Dr., Genoa, NV 89411) on Saturday May 19th at 1:00-4:00pm.

We wish to express our sincere thanks to Huntsman Cancer Institute for their kindness and exceptionally compassionate care of Alex and our family. We also encourage everyone to visit bethematch.org and learn how you can support the National Marrow Donor Program. You could be the one to save a life.

In lieu of flowers, please enjoy the great outdoors with a loved one by your side. Create the adventure just as Alex loved to do!