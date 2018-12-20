Alice Faye Fecanin

Alice Faye FecaninDecember 20, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) December 20, 2018Alice Faye Fecanin, 83, passed away on December 16, 2018 in Carson City, Nevada. Arrangements are under the care of Walton's Chapel of the Valley, 775-882-4965. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesBetty HussmanLarry Allen MillerDaniel R. HickeyEdna G. MillerEdith “Miss Mike” Rae GriffinTrending Sitewide3.6 & 3.1 earthquakes hit Carson CityPedestrian killed in Douglas County crashCarson City Art Gallery closing next week$2.1 million judgment against Lyon County upheldWoman accused of running prostitution ring can’t recover attorney fees