March 12, 1926 ~ March 16, 2019

Alice Irene McClung, 93, died March 16th, at the Carson Tahoe Hospital. She was born Alice Irene Anderson, in Morgantown, WV to Leroy Paul Anderson and Edna (Austin) Anderson. She had 1 older sister, Pauline (Anderson) Geyer that preceded her in death.

Alice married Howard McClung in November 1945 and they had 4 children; Patricia Roe of Saint George, UT, Christopher McClung of Kingman AZ, Steven McClung of Carson City, and Sherry Lusty of Dayton, NV.

Alice has 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband Howard, her son Steven, and grandson Steven.

In 1960 Alice and Howard with their 4 children, moved from West Virginia to Southern California where they raised their 4 children.

After retiring they moved to Carson City where they lived until Howards death in 1997. Alice then sold her home in Carson City and went to live with her daughter Sherry and her husband Richard in Dayton, NV.

Services was held at 1:00 pm, Friday, March 22nd at Walton's Chapel of the Valley, 1281 N. Roop St. in Carson City, NV