Allan Dale Engleman II, 62, died in Fallon, NV on May 21, 2018 from an extensive illlness.

He was born in San Diego, CA to Rosalin and Allan Engleman. He was the oldest of 4 children. As a young man, he spent his summers tuna fishing. He enjoyed golf, baseball and reading before graduating college.

"AL" joined the Marine Corps in 1974. He served his country in Vietnam and returned disable veteran. He started a civilian career in aerospace engineering.

Later, he retired and wrote a philosophy book, "Expressions – A Philosophy of Mind." In his retirement he pursued; painting, woodworking, playing his guitar and writing.

AL is survived by his four daughters, Carin Gomes, Laura Engleman, Jennifer Reddick and Denise Spears; mother, Rosalin Engleman; and his two siblings, Elaine Lauger and Aaron Engleman. He is also survived by his many grandchildren, Lilly Ann and Kailey Warstler, Aevan Payne, Leo and Vivian Gomes, Daisylin Spears, and Kaleesi Reddick as well as countless friends.

He was loved by many and is greatly missed.

His memorial service will be held at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 14 Veterans Way in Fernley, NV on Thursday, May 31st at 2:30pm.Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV, 89406 775-423-8928