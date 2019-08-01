Alles Richard

Dick Alles Dec. 14, 1925 ~ July 20, 2019

Richard “Dick” Alles, longtime Fallon native, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019. Dick was born on December 14, 1925, to Sam and Juliette Alles.

Dick was raised in the Stillwater district, attending Harmon grade school and graduated from Churchill County High School. He was a WWII veteran, rancher and hay hauler. He married the love of his life, Paulie Olson Smith in 1957.

Dick and Paulie were Charter members of the Nevada Chapter of the Antique Truck Historical Society and showed their antique hay truck at shows in the western states.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; sister Constance Imus, brother Arthur Alles and daughter Terri Smith. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Paulie; children Diane (Russell) Miller, Sam (Brandee), Debra (Bill) Vecchiarelli, Pat, Toni Haight, Fawni (Larick) Hill, Paula Jo Dean, his nephew Ernie Imus, Paulie’s brother Tom Olson, 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to Dick’s angel of a caregiver, Shelly!

A Memorial for Dick will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall, 7977 Reno Hwy, Fallon, NV at 11:00 a.m.