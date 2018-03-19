Long-time Carson City, Nevada resident, Alma M. Franklin, passed peacefully early in the morning, March 3, at Atria Senior Living, Grass Valley, CA.

Alma was born July 7, 1918, to Francisco and Maria Canonica on their family farm in Genoa, Nevada, where she spent her childhood.

She graduated from Douglas High School, and then moved to Carson City where in 1941, she met William "Grumpy" Franklin, to whom she was married for 50 years.

Alma was a cook for 20-plus years in Carson's school lunch programs. She loved the outdoors, and even in her 80s, could be seen working in her yard or walking in the hills above her home.

Her late 90s were spent in the Long-term Care Center at Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee, and at Atria, Grass Valley, where she is remembered as both still active and quite feisty.

She is survived by daughters, Nancy Peek Ives (Jerome), of Truckee, and Patricia Therrell (Michael) of Snohomish, WA, five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

No services are planned. Please send any memorials to Hospice of the Foothills, 11270 Rough & Ready Highway, Grass Valley, CA 95945.