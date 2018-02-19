March 30, 1933 – February 18, 2018

Alvin "Bud" Byron Smith, 84, of St. George, UT, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2018. He was born March 30, 1933 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Erma E. Jones and Joseph Byron Smith.

He met Marilyn Luvena Wise in Hermosa Beach, California and they were married in 1952.

After serving two years in the Army, he went into business as a ceramic tile setter and then into custom home construction.

The family moved to Lake Tahoe, California and then to Carson City, Nevada, where they lived for 39 years. Since 2012, they have lived in St. George, Utah.

Bud was an active member of the LDS Church and served in many leadership positions, mainly Branch President of a small branch in Tahoe City, California and a counselor in the Stake Presidency of the Carson City, Nevada Stake from 1982-1992. He was proud of his heritage and passed that respect on to his children.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; parents and twin brother, Allen.

Bud is survived by his daughters, Lois (Kevin) Jensen and Linda Whimple, both of St. George; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one on the way; and sister, Delores (George) Kehew.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Tonaquint Cemetery, St. George, Utah.

A visitation will be held Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary located at 288 West St. George Blvd.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit our website http://www.metcalfmortuary.com.