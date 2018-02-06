Amy Lou (Smith) Phelps

January 20, 1934 ~ January 27, 2018

Amy was born in Ft. Collins, CO, on January 20, 1934 and grew up on a farm nearby with her parents and 11 siblings.

She worked in Denver after graduating from high school, where she met Gene Phelps whom she married in 1956. They moved to Nevada, living in Lovelock, Reno and finally to Carson City in 1965.

Amy earned her bachelor's degree in Business Information Systems from the University of Nevada, Reno, in 1984 and always advocated the importance of a college education. She worked many years as the Journal Clerk for the NV State Assembly.

Amy was an avid tennis player, golfer and gardener, loved playing games (especially cribbage) and doing word puzzles, and was happy when surrounded by family.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gene and seven siblings.

She is survived by her daughter Loni (Dave) Ghiorso; son Michael (Diane) Phelps; sisters Carole Parsons, Jeanette Hutchinson and Sybel Jacobsen; brother Everett Smith; grandchildren Christy Davenport, Amy, Nathan and Timothy Ghiorso, Michael and Melanie Phelps; 3 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on April 20, 2018 at 10 a.m. at FitzHenry's Funeral Home, 3945 Fairview Drive in Carson City.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation.