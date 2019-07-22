July 25, 1967 ~ July 8, 2019

Angela Marie Valenzuela passed away suddenly on July 8, 2019. Angela was born July 25, 1967, she would have been 52 years old.

Angela worked as a contract staff member for the Folsom State Prison before joining the California Health Care Facility, where she was a certified medical assistant. Helping others was just what she did best …

In her spare time she loved music, live concerts, spending time with the family, reading, her dog Wila, and the WWE.

She was known for her many fine qualities. She was caring, compassionate, loved to cook, funny and kind hearted. Angela didn’t mince words, some might say she was a direct communicator. At least you always knew right where you stood with her.

Family meant everything to her. This also included the non-family members she called family that she adopted along her life’s journey. I guess it’s suffice to say that Angela never met a stranger or let anyone she knew go without.

Angela was preceded in death by her brother Ramiro Valenzuela.

Angela is survived by her mother Marta; father Ramiro; sisters, Lydia and husband Chesley Bonds, Sylvia and husband Greg Bennett; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Angela’s services will be held on August 2, 2019 at St. Anne’s Church, 215 W. Walnut St. in Lodi, CA 95240 at 10 am, followed by a reception, where all are welcome to join the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations in order to help with the expense of the funeral.