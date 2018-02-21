November 12, 1936 ~ February 6, 2018

Ann E .Mattis Johnson, 81 yrs old, passed away peacefully in Reno, NV on February 6th, 2018 surrounded by several family members. She was a long time resident of both Fallon and Hawthorne, NV.

She was born on November 12th, 1936 in Dayton, Ohio, to Harry and Luella Mattis.

She is survived by 4 children, Connie of MA, Jayne of Texas, and Robin and Bradley Fallon. She is also survived by 2 of 7 siblings, sisters Virginia and Darlene both of California. She has 12 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and extended family.

A memorial service will be held in spring/summer 2018, date, time and place to be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Fallon Food Bank.