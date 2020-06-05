Ann Marie Kauf (née Rawson)

Ann Marie Kauf (née Rawson), 79, passed away just one-month shy of her 80th birthday, in the early hours of May 29th 2020.

Ann was born June 29th 1940 in Elmira, NY to Gordon James Rawson and Marie Hazel Synder. Ann, her sister Maggie, and her brother Jim were raised by their paternal aunt and uncle, and grew up with cousins June Elmore and Nellie Revelle.

Ann’s passing supersedes her husband, Edward Michael Kauf Jr., who passed away in Carson City, NV in December 2007. Ed and Ann met in junior high, and were married in 1961 in Cheektowaga, New York, before traveling to the San Fernando Valley, CA to raise their family.

Ann is survived by her siblings (above), and by her adoring children: Jeffrey Michael Kauf (Allison Kauf), Laura Ann Kauf (Shawn McGarry), and Jennifer Lynn Overlock, as well as her grandchildren Brittani Kauf, Ashle Doran (Gary Doran), and Steven Overlock. . Ed and Ann retired to Dayton, NV to be closer to family, and live out their golden years in simplicity and tranquility. Those closest to Ann are quick to talk about her giving spirit the way she provided shelter to anyone in need, her uplifting presence in the office, and her unforgettable impact in the church. Ann will be missed by numerous family and friends, who will continue to live their lives honoring Ann¹s legacy.

Information regarding services for Ann will be provided at a later date, due to the current Covid-19 health crisis.