Anna Louise Darden Dec 4, 1938 – Oct 24, 2019

Surrounded by her family, artist Anna Louise Darden passed away at Carson Tahoe Hospital on the evening of October 24th. She was born and raised in Yuba City, CA and moved to Lovelock, NV in 1974 then from there to Carson City in 1975.

She has placed her brushes & pastel pencils in their cups holders for the last time. And the lenses from her camera will remain capped. For 25 years she has been a respected member of the Nevada Artists Association. She was well known through out the Northern Nevada art community. She has exhibited many paintings, pastels and photographs in local and regional galleries, especially the NAA Gallery located at the CC’s Brewery Arts Center. Several of her paintings are currently on exhibit in the NAA’s Nevada Day art show at the Brewery Arts Center, the exhibition runs until Jan 3, 2020.

She was also a member of the local car club The Karson Kruzers, helping to design color schemes for several custom cars and working the club’s car show, Run What Ya Brung.

As an adventurer she hiked, fished, boated, camped rafted rivers and did photography. With her life’s companions she traveled North America from ocean to ocean, Alaska to Florida and everywhere in between. On her own she once traveled to Peru to visit the ruins of Machu Picchu. Her travels included Great Britain.

She is survived by her partner and companion Bill Hickox, sons Jeffery Shelton of NY and George Shelton of CC. brothers Jim Greene and Scott Kuhnen, both of Sacramento, grandson’s Cody Shelton, CC and Cory Shelton, NY and great grandson Damion Shelton, CC and many nieces and nephews of several generations.

As an avid lover and protector of animals Anna would prefer that any financial donation go to the Nevada Humane Society or the ASPCA.