Anna Marrone

May 22, 1963 – July 13, 2019

Anna passed away peacefully in her sleep.

She is survived by her parents, Ralph and Linda Marrone, siblings Rany Marrone and Christie Torvik, children Wes, Breana and Bradley Coons, grandchildren Lincoln and Faith Coons, nieces and nephews.

Through thick and thin she kept her longtime friendship with Annette Teixeria.

A special thank you to her compassionate health advocate, Dale Cappuro.

She was preceded in death by her brother Les Marrone.

No services will be held.

In remembrance of Anna toast the good times, return a smile and pay it forward with a gift of kindness.