AnnaMae Chambers

Provided Photo

AnnaMae Chambers, 83- Carson City- It is with great sadness that the family of AnnaMae Chambers announce her passing away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.

She was born November 17, 1936, in St. Paul, Minnesota. She was the eldest daughter of Donald and Ellen MacKinnon. She grew up in Minnesota, graduating from Johnson High School. She also earned her RN from Mounds-Midway School of Nursing.

It was also in Minnesota where she met and married Robert J. Chambers on June 7, 1958. They were together for 60 years, until the passing of Robert in 2018.

She worked as a nurse for many decades in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois. She also helped her husband, an ordained minister, serving churches in those states and in Carson City, Nevada.

Mae and Robert moved to Carson City in 2005. Church always came first, but she loved going out to eat with family and friends. She also loved attending live music at the many community events in the local area. She was very proud of her grandkids, cheered them on in every endeavor and attended as many of their events as she could.

The family would like to thank The Lodge Assisted Living Community for their kindness and support where Mae made good friends and was happy.

She is survived by her children: Wanda, Michelle (Dan), and Ken (Michelle). Also survived by her grandchildren: Luke, Nick, Brad, and Allison; sisters: Virginia (Clark) and Sharon (Merlin). Predeceased by: Robert Chambers (husband) and Marjorie Shattuck (sister).

Due to the current circumstances, the memorial service is limited to immediate family only. The service will be live streamed. If anyone wishes to view it, go to mountainvistabapist.com on Saturday June 6, 2020 at 10 AM.