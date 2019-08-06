Annie Dehl

Annie Ruth Crowson Dehl August 1, 1933 – July 25, 2019

Annie Ruth Crowson Dehl, of Carson City, Nevada passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019, one week before her 86th birthday. She was born August 1, 1933 in Sheridan, Arkansas to the late Rufus “Lilburn” and Mary (Henson) Crowson. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister in law, aunt, and friend.

When Annie’s dad got a job working on the Davis Dam, they moved to Kingman, Arizona, where she met the love of her life, Bernard “Benny” Dehl, whom she married on June 4, 1950 in Kingman, AZ. Annie was proud that her husband played in the band at her high school graduation.

In 1958, the family moved to Nevada. They lived in Henderson, Elko and eventually relocated Carson City, where Annie began her 25-year career as a school bus driver for the Carson City School District. Annie loved driving the bus, claiming she got her real education from the kids on her bus. She was an excellent driver and was awarded the School Bus Driver of the Year and honored as the Transportation Employee of the Year for Nevada. She participated in the school bus rodeo and won competitions. Many of the children who rode her bus would ask her to attend their school functions such as ball games, etc. and when asked, she would attend and encourage them. The children would remember her many years after they grew up and she retired.

When the family moved to Carson City, she was an avid bowler, traveling around the country to bowl in national tournaments.

Annie was an organizing member of the Sierra Nevada Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She also played the piano and taught Sunday School. She was always among the first to volunteer, making food, or visiting nursing homes and helping those in need. She had many interests and loved to bowl, travel, play cards, sew, play the piano, listen to country music and mostly spend time with her family. Her family was of utmost importance, where she instilled the value of family. Annie found humor in everything and would always make you smile. She loved playing little pranks on the family.

Annie was preceded in death by her husband, Benny, sisters Frances Robson and June Crowson, brother-in-law Billy Logas and sister-in-law Eleanore Fanire Lindquist.

She is survived by her 4 daughters Bernice (Brad) Schroer, Darlene (Scott) Loff, Diane Dehl and Peggy (Kevin Widener) Dehl, brothers Carroll (Betty) Crowson of Oracle, AZ and Tony (Vickie) Crowson of Fayetteville, AR, 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters in-law Joany Legg of Kingman, AZ and Diana Logas-Walkup, in addition to numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family is proud of this wonderful, generous, and compassionate soul who spread joy and happiness to all that she met. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for Annie, especially during her last days.

At Annie’s request, a private family gravesite memorial was held at the Lone Mountain Cemetery. Autumn Funeral homes is in charge of the arrangements. She asks that people donate to the charity of their choice.