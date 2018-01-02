April 15, 1934 ~ December 27, 2017

Anny Heying, long time Fallon resident, passed away at her home in Fallon on December 27, 2017.

Anny, born to Russian immigrants, Antony and Mary Dubovik in Warwick, Mass on April 15, 1934. Ann was the 2nd child born in the USA. She grew up in Warwick, Mass. and graduated from Orange High in 1953. After graduation she joined the US Navy and served as a flight attendant in Air Transport Squadron 1 in Pax River, MD.

In 1956 she met a handsome shipmate named Ernie at Sunset Manor, a bar in Lexington Park, MD. They quickly fell in love and were married November 9, 1957. Celebrating 60 years of love and happiness this year.

After Ann and Ernie were married they were stationed in Naples; Italy; Brunswick, GA; Pax River, MD; Argentina; Newfoundland; Monterey, CA. and finally in 1968, last duty station, NAS Fallon, NV.

Ann had many hobbies. She had a true love of snow skiing, along with Ernie, she passed that love on to her 5 children. She also loved to quilt and sew, belonging to the "Patchwork Piggies" Quilt Club, making many beautiful quilts over the years. Ann enjoyed water skiing, she played the accordion and she loved to dance the polka. She belonged to the old car club; and the Hospital Auxiliary, Pink Ladies.

For over 25 years she was a part of the pit crew during desert races for her son, Jay. Mothers Day was celebrated at the Virginia City Grand Prix and she loved getting her finishers pin.

Ann owned "Ann's Clothes Tree" on Maine Street, a business she operated for 10 years.

Anny was a loving mother, she was the biggest fan to any sport her children were involved in and was always in the bleachers. She was a mother figure to many of her children's friends. She had a quiet manner and a gentle soul with an infectious laugh.

Preceded in death by her parents; brother, Joe; and sisters, Olga and Sophia.

Anny is survived by her husband, Ernie; children, Joe (Toni) Heying, Jay Heying, Teresa (Mike) Brown, Chris (Monique) Heying, Renee (Shawn) Thurston; grandchildren, Shane, Allison and Evan Brown, Lyndsey and Broder Thurston, Joey, Nick and Anthony Peloso; great-grandchildren, Talan and Breckyn; Jace and Gabriella.

Recitation of the Rosary will be on Friday, January 12, 2018 at 7 PM at The Gardens Chapel.

A Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 11 am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 850 W. 4th St., Fallon, NV

Donations may be made in memory of Anny to St Patrick's Building Fund, 850 West Fourth St, Fallon, NV. 89406.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV. 89406 775-423-8928