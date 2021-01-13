May 17, 1941 – July 12, 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Anthony Leonard Palazzolo. Anthony, 79, bravely fought Lewy Body Dementia, but finally succumbed to the disease while surrounded by his wife Kathy and family on Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Thousand Oaks, California.

Anthony was born May 17, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois to Jake and Rita Palazzolo. His family moved to Los Angeles, California in 1946. In 1963, at the age of 22, Anthony moved his family to Carson City, NV where he remained for the next 56 years.

He went to work for the Nevada Department of Transportation in 1964 and retired from the state in 1989. During his tenure at the state, he was a multiple term president of the State of Nevada Employees Association, and also sat on the board of the State of Nevada Statutory Insurance Committee for several years. Following his retirement from the state, he opened Palazzolo and Associates Insurance Company, which he operated for more than ten years.

While Anthony was an extremely hard worker, he always left room for fun. He not only loved to root for his favorite sports teams, (especially the Dodgers!), but he played sports extremely well. He was the manager and pitcher for the Nevada Highway Department and Gale’s Bath Boutique softball teams from the late 1960’s to the early 1980’s. His teams won numerous city championships and tournament titles. He was a true competitor and was loved and respected by his fellow teammates on and off the field. When his softball career ended, he filled the void with golf. His natural athleticism once again manifested in the sport. He loved playing with his friends, and especially with his dad Jake, his son Stephen, and his grandchildren. He kept playing golf as long as his health would allow and would make the drive to Genoa Lakes golf course to play with his buddies three or more mornings a week in his later years.

The rock in his life the past 21 years was his loving and devoted wife Kathy Gallagher Palazzolo. He and Kathy loved to do many things together, but most of all they loved to travel. One of their most memorable experiences was the time they spent together traveling throughout France, Italy, and Switzerland in addition to their “amazing” South America cruise. While it was hard for all of the family in Dad’s final years, none had it tougher than Kathy­. She was always there for him with unwavering love and support.

Anthony is survived by his wife Kathy Gallagher Palazzolo of Simi Valley, CA, his son and daughter-in-law Stephen and Veronica Palazzolo of Carson City, NV, and their children Nick Carlson (Jessie), Dustin Carlson (Stephanie), Giana Binder (Kenny) and Gabrielle Palazzolo, his daughter Kristen Palazzolo of Austin, TX, and her daughter Paige Wilson, daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Jeremy Murphy of Simi Valley, CA, and their children Cara, Peter, Paul, Rebekah, and Rachel, and son Chris Gallagher of Santa Clarita, CA, and his children Cole, Cade and Vinny. Anthony also leaves behind two brothers, Sam Palazzolo and sister-in-law Carol of Carson City, NV, and their children Rayna and Michael, and Robin Palazzolo and sister-in-law Sharon of Mesa, AZ. Finally, he was blessed with two great grandchildren– Capri and Calvin Carlson.

There is nothing Anthony loved more than his family, he treasured each and every moment spent with them. Family get togethers were a favorite past time of his, as they were always filled with good food “Mangia!” and an abundance of laughter. All who knew him knew he could and would converse with anyone. He always gave you his undivided attention, and never failed to make you feel important.

Anthony fought the hardest battle of his life with dignity, grace and unwavering faith in Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior. To know him was to love him.