Anthony (Tony) E. Shaw

Tony unexpectedly passed away at the age of 45 on Saturday, April 21, 2018 in Fallon NV.

His legacy will live on through his daughter, Whitney; brother, John; mother, Cynthia and stepdad, Bill. Along with numerous family members that he held so close to his heart and Friends that he cherished.

A Celebration of Tony's life will be held on Saturday May 5th, 2018 @1 P.M. at The Gardens Funeral Home.

