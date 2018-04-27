Anthony (Tony) E. Shaw
April 27, 2018
Tony unexpectedly passed away at the age of 45 on Saturday, April 21, 2018 in Fallon NV.
His legacy will live on through his daughter, Whitney; brother, John; mother, Cynthia and stepdad, Bill. Along with numerous family members that he held so close to his heart and Friends that he cherished.
A Celebration of Tony's life will be held on Saturday May 5th, 2018 @1 P.M. at The Gardens Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV. 89406 775-423-8928