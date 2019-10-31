Anthony "Tony" Francis Green

Anthony (Tony) Francis Green passed away in the early morning hours of 29 October from natural causes at the Carson-Tahoe Regional Medical Center. He was 57 years old.

Tony spent most of his adult life in Nevada, and for the past twenty years in Dayton. He worked as a real estate broker – primarily in the local area and Las Vegas – but his projects and responsibilities also extended into Texas. Tony was an outgoing personality with a passion for life. He was a car and motorcycle enthusiast, an avid skier, and a loyal Denver Broncos fan. Tony was also a bit of a prankster who passed with an unfulfilled desire to refine his skills at stand-up comedy.

Tony was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents (Anthony and Margaret Kappenman) and by his universally beloved father (David Green).

Tony is survived by the love of his life – his wife Maureen, and her son Zach, as well as two brothers (Toby and Tom) and his mother (Renata Green Vest).

A funeral service for Tony will be held at Saint Ann’s Catholic Church on Thursday, 7 November, at 6 pm. A reception at the church will immediately follow mass. All family and friends of Tony or his family are cordially invited to join us there. The address is: Saint Ann’s Catholic Church 3 Melanie Drive Dayton, NV 89403

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that anyone wishing to contribute consider a donation to Saint Ann’s Catholic Church. The mailing address is: Saint Ann’s Catholic Church PO Box 309 Dayton, NV 89403

The family is in the process of preparing an “Everlasting Memorial” to better capture Tony for posterity. We request that anyone having pictures, videos, or a memory / story they are willing to share with others, please visit this website and post your information;

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/8908359