September 6, 1955 – October 17, 2018

April Dawn Taylor passed away peacefully on October 17, 2018 in her home in Carson City, Nevada.

April was born on September 6, 1955, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, to Emeryl Grace and Bill Tinsley. April was one of seven children including Autumn, Eric, Benton, Spring, Starla, and Roxie. April loved spending time with her friends and made many during her career in the restaurant business. She demonstrated incredible work ethic and dedicated herself to raising her children.

She is survived by her loving husband, Frank Taylor; her children, Justin, Jorie, Nicole, Ariel, and Sierra; and numerous loving relatives and close friends.

The family would like to thank all of those who helped care for April and shared in the laughter and joy she maintained throughout her life.