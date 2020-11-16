April T. George

Provided Photo

April T. George was born in Schurz, Nevada, to Gene Hooper and Mary McCloud. She was raised by her parents Manuel “Popeye” and Mary McCloud. In Reno, Nevada, she passed away in the hospital on November 14, 2020, due to cancer.

She is preceded in death by her father Manuel her brothers Eugene Hooper, Meredith Hooper, Shawn McCloud, Milton Hooper, and Edmond Potts.

April is survived by her spouse Leonard George Jr. of Fallon, her mother Mary McCloud of Schurz, Her children Manuel (Maxine) Mount of Washington and Tommee-Joe (Dave) Fox of Montana. Her grandchildren Waylon Hicks, Skyler Longfox, Shawnalea (Jeremy) Chief Goes Out, Manuel “Tristan” Mount, Martika Chief Goes Out, Quinn Mount and her great-grandson Brandon Chief Goes Out. Her siblings Olen McCloud (Rosalyn), Roderick Hooper, Michael Hooper, Jeanine Hooper, Denise Hooper Valles, Michelle Blossom, and Loraine Potts. Niece Mariaha (Johnny) Lopez and numerous nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

Funeral Services will be held at The Smiths Family Funeral Home, 505 Rio Vista Drive Fallon, Nevada, on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 10:00 AM. Graveside services to follow at Fallon-Paiute Shoshone Cemetery Stillwater, NV.

MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED

Many thanks to the friends and relatives who have inquired about April.