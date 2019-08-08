Archie Rodgers

Archie Blight Rodgers August 21, 1937 ~ August 5, 2019

Archie Blight Rodgers, 81, of Carson City, passed away Monday, August 5th.

He was preceded in death last year by his wife, Maryann Streeter Rodgers.

He is survived by daughter and son-in-law Sharon and Mike Murdza and grandsons David, Steven and Jacob Murdza, all of Maryland; stepdaughter and son-in-law Debbie and Gary Helseth, brother-in-law Robert Tresnit, and sister-in-law Jerri Tresnit, all of Carson City.

At his request, no service will be held.

Arrangements are in the trusted care of Walton’s Chapel of the Valley, 775-882-4965.