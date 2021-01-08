March 28, 1936 – December 31, 2020

Arthur Henry Smith, 84, of Carson City, NV, passed away on December 31, 2020.

Art graduated from Castlemont High School in Oakland, CA. He served in the United States Navy before earning a teaching degree from Cal State, Hayward. He taught industrial arts at Marin County High School before moving to Carson City, NV in 1980 and working as a technical writer for Bently Enterprises. Later in life, Art worked for the Nevada Division of Investigation. He was also a DJ at radio stations in California and Nevada which enhanced his love of music. Art also loved sports, especially baseball and swimming, and spending time with his family.

Art is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Laverne. He is survived by his brother, Don, daughters Kerri and Danielle, grandchildren Kristyl, Nickolas, and Conor, great-grandson, Isaiah, step-daughter, Ashley, and wife, Cindy.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Carson Tahoe Care Center for their kindness and compassion.