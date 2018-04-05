Arthur Paul Orozco

Art's presence could be described as being larger than life. He was the eldest of Agnes and Daniel Orozco's children.

He spent the first 16 years of his life in southern California where he developed a passion for the ocean, bikes and cars. With the journey of life, the Orozco family moved to Fallon in 1978; he immediately became captivated by the wilderness and freedoms that Nevada offered.

Upon graduating from Churchill County High School in 1980, Art blazed a path where he excelled and mastered many trades. He worked as a farm hand, built custom homes in Wimberly, Texas, served with the U.S. Marine Corps, drove long haul semi-truck for Valley Distributors, held the positions of a superintendant for A&K Earth Movers and a Branch Manager for United Rentals.

Art had a passion for riding his Harley and chukar hunting. It was commonly known that whatever he was doing, he would have good tunes on! Above all, Art cherished spending time with his family and his friends.

Art is survived by his wife Shannon; his children Riley (Macey) Orozco, of Boise, Idaho; Reid Orozco of Bakersfield, California; Taylor (Taylor) Pardick of Reno, Nevada; Madison Orozco of Fallon, Nevada; Kylie Pardick of Reno, Nevada; his parents Daniel and Agnes Orozco of Wadsworth, Nevada; his siblings Dan (Jennifer) Orozco, Lisa (Jeff) Cooper; his grandchildren Bradley Smith; Courtney, Blaik, Paislee Pardick; Cole Pardick; his nieces and nephews Sage Orozco, Sierra Orozco and Ryan Cooper.

A celebration of life service will be held April 14, 2018 at the Eagles Hall located at 7977 Reno Hwy, Fallon, Nevada. Services will commence at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Art Orozco Memorial Wrestling Scholarship Fund.