March 2, 1945 ~ January 2, 2018

Arthur Selman passed away on January 2, 2018. He was born in Gardnerville, NV on March 2, 1945.

He was a lifetime resident of Dresslerville with painting as his occupation. He was a Journeyman and Finished painter. He attended school in Douglas County.

He was preceded in death by his mother Teena Wyatt; sisters Loretta New Moon,, Deanna Johnson, Bernadine James; brothers, Eugene Frank and Wesley Wyatt,; cousins Russell Frank, Gary Frank, Eva James and Harvey Jim.

Art is survived by his daughter Carolee Simpson; sisters, Eleanore Smokey, Kay, Denise and Julie of Dresslerville.

A viewing will be held at 10 am – noon, followed by a service at noon, Tuesday, January 9th, 2018 at Dresslerville Gym, Gardnerville, NV