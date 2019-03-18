Arthur William Buckley

July 22, 1933-March 3, 2019

Arthur Buckley, 85, died March 3rd at his home in Carson City, Nevada. He was born in North Hollywood, California to Donald J. Buckley and Elizabeth (Brayton) Buckley and was one of eight siblings.

Art joined the US Army at the age of 13. During his time in the Army he rose to the rank of Sergeant First Class and fought in the Korean War, receiving many commendations including three Purple Hearts and the Silver Star. After his discharge at age 21 he used the GI Bill to earn his high school diploma and a BS in Engineering. He remained very active with veterans organizations throughout his life.

After the Army, Art spent his working life in aerospace engineering working in mostly high-security projects in Australia, England, California, North Carolina and Colorado. He was very well respected in this career, being coaxed out of retirement several times to come back and help out on some project that needed his particular skills. His work nickname was SOB which he chose to interpret as Sweet Ol' Buckley.

Art had a lifelong love of learning. He read voraciously and seemed to remember the details of everything he read. He loved to travel and ride motorcycles, loved a good laugh and a good argument and could bullshit with the best of them. He had an opinion about everything and occasionally chose to keep those to himself.

He will be missed by those who survive him – Beth, his wife of 24 years; his children Kristal Buckley (Henry), Scott Buckley (Leanne), and Karen Praytor (Rick); his grandchildren Nadia and Joe Okraglik, Jacob Praytor, and Kate and Ellie Buckley, his sister Helen Morrow, his nephews Larry Buckley (Lore), Curtis Buckley (Barbara) and Bob Buckley (Elaine) as well as many other nephews, nieces, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at Autumn Funeral Home 1575 Lompa Ln in Carson City on Saturday, March 23rd 2019 at 10AM.